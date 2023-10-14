WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is sponsoring 5 McLennan County residents each with inspiring stories to compete in this year’s Ironman 70.3 on Sunday.

The weekend event is projected to bring in six to eight million dollars, with about 2,000 competitors in the race.

Team Waco exists to help knock down physical, mental or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events.

“The reason we created team Waco was because we know that triathlons, typically it’s kind of a faceless sport… that’s why people have been able to join us on the journey with these athletes,” according Greater Waco Sports Commission Executive Director Mike Vogelaar.

For all 5 members of Team Waco, this is their first time competing in Ironman, each with a unique story.

“I was challenged by my special needs son last year and you know, he doesn’t have the ability to do something like this. And he just looked at me and said, Dad, I want to, you know, swim and bike and run,” says local businessman Brian Black.

Brian, Daniella, Mitch, Jennifer and Keith are ready for Sunday, and grateful for a team standing by their sides throughout months of training. For more information on Team Waco read their complete stories here.

If you would like to support Team Waco and the rest of the participants you can watch them cross the finish line on the Suspension Bridge this Sunday, October 15th.