SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KLST’s Teacher of the Week for Friday, January 12, 2024, is Kelly Clifton from Bonham Elementary.

Clifton has been teaching for fifteen years, the last six of which were at Bonham, where she is a second-grade reading teacher.

Clifton has been described as an educator who goes above and beyond for her students, and she says she makes it a priority to spend quality time with each of her students and to encourage them daily.

