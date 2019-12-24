TDLR says do not hire Unlicensed Service Providers

Complete TDLR list available online
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has released a list of people who are no longer authorized to perform or offer to perform licensed services in Texas. TDLR urges consumers not to hire unlicensed service providers.
The list includes actions taken since June by the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation and TDLR’s Executive Director, Brian Francis, to safeguard consumers and protect public health and safety.
Among the types of violations that would cause a license to be revoked or that would cause TDLR to issue a cease and desist order or a permanent injunction: engaging in fraudulent activity or being convicted of a criminal offense that directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the licensed occupation, performing services without having the appropriate license or making false statements to obtain a license.
The individuals or businesses in the cities listed below are not authorized to perform, or offer to perform, licensed services in Texas. Please see https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/safeguardingconsumers.htm for additional details on each action.
Licenses Revoked
|License Type
|City
|Air Conditioning & Refrigeration
|Deer Park & Goliad
|Barbers
|Garland
|Cosmetology
|Houston
|Electricians
|Edinburg, Kempner, Quitman, Richland Hills
|Massage Therapy
|Allen, Euless, Houston, Katy, Missouri City, San Antonio, Weatherford
|Towing
|Houston
|Vehicle Storage Facilities
|Houston
Cease and Desist Orders
|License Type
|City
|Air Conditioning & Refrigeration
|Round Rock, San Antonio
|Auctioneers
|Garland
|Barbers
|Killeen
|Electrical Contractors
|Houston, Pflugerville, San Antonio
|Midwives
|Amarillo
Permanent Revocations
|License Type
|City
|Cosmetology
|Dallas
|Massage Therapy
|Bedford & Midland
Permanent Injunctions
|License Type
|City
|Air Conditioning & Refrigeration/Electrical Contractor
|Spring
|Electrical Contractors
|Spring
“People working in professions and industries without the proper license can pose a risk to your health, your safety, and your wallet. TDLR provides the Safeguarding Consumers webpage as one way to help ensure the safety of consumers – and to protect small businesses that are complying with state laws. Before you hire someone, always check with TDLR first to make sure that person is licensed,” Francis said.
TDLR maintains a list so that consumers can protect themselves against using unlicensed work activities. To see ALL violations, including license revocations, suspensions, and fines, search TDLR’s Administrative Orders database (https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/cimsfo/fosearch.asp).
To report unlicensed activity, file a complaint online: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/complaints/.
About TDLR
TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with more than 1,000,000 licensees across the state.
Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean and Mandarin.
