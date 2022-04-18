DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, April 18, is Tax Day. If you have waited until the last possible minute, you should probably do that.

In lieu of tax season coming to a close, IPX1031 has released a report showing how each state ranks in ID theft. For Texans, we rank 11th overall with about 504 thefts per 100,000 people.

Here is their official ranking.

Rank State ID Theft per 100,000 residents 1 Rhode Island 2,857 2 Kansas 1,355 3 Illinois 924 4 Louisiana 732 5 Georgia 618 6 Nevada 584 7 Colorado 583 8 New York 563 9 Delaware 560 10 Florida 515 11 Texas 504 12 Maryland 493 13 Ohio 431 14 Pennsylvania 425 15 Alabama 402 16 Arizona 386 17 New Jersey 359 18 South Carolina 343 19 California 337 20 Mississippi 333 21 Tennessee 297 22 North Carolina 289 23 Massachusetts 240 24 Kentucky 233 25 Virginia 225 26 New Mexico 220 27 Missouri 218 28 Arkansas 211 29 Hawaii 211 30 Michigan 206 31 Wisconsin 193 32 Oregon 190 33 Utah 189 34 Connecticut 187 35 Indiana 176 36 Oklahoma 173 37 Washington 170 38 Minnesota 168 39 Maine 167 40 New Hampshire 162 41 West Virginia 159 42 Idaho 152 43 Vermont 132 44 North Dakota 131 45 Nebraska 125 46 Alaska 122 47 Iowa 119 48 Wyoming 107 49 Montana 106 50 South Dakota 76

For the full report, visit IPX1031.