Talk to your children: OPD says opioid abuse among teens is on rise, one dead following overdose

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has a frightening warning for parents- opioid abuse among teens is on the rise.

OPD says it recently responded to four overdoses. In one of those cases, a teen was found dead after overdosing on Oxycodone.

In a release, OPD said the pills recovered from the scene in these cases are fraudulent and have dangerous narcotics mixed with them. Now, OPD is asking parents to talk to their children about the dangerous drug and is encouraging anyone who sees these pills to call and report them.

The recently recovered drugs are round, blue pills with the number M30 stamped on one side.