‘Taco Tuesday’: Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

(KLFY) Taco Bell announced Sunday that it wants to give back to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic with a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp., announced in a letter that on Tuesday, Taco Bell drive-thru guests across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, no purchase necessary, at participating locations while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said King.

“I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive-thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.” The Round Up program gives patrons the option to “round up” their order total to the nearest dollar, and all funds raised go toward the No Kid Hungry program.

The letter outlined several other initiatives made by the brand to give back, including:

Feeding Fans

Free Doritos® Locos Tacos to all drive-thru guests on Tuesday, March 31

Free delivery through GrubHub for all orders $12 and up (before tax, tip, and fees). Visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability and additional terms

Feeding Communities

The Taco Bell Foundation is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

Re-launching Round Up program in the drive-thru at participating locations to raise funds for No Kid Hungry.

Partnering with restaurants and distribution centers to donate excess food and produce to local community food banks.

Feeding Heroes

Transforming its U.S. Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to deliver. food to those in essential roles such as healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees and more.

Committing to feeding healthcare workers across many of the brand’s international markets.

Working on a solution, where possible, to feed truck and ambulance drivers who currently cannot order from the drive-thru.

Keeping Team Members Safe

Working closely with its franchisees to put additional procedures in place to ensure social distancing is enabled in working kitchens.

