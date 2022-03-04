SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s department announced Friday, March 4th, the activation of a new emergency broadcast system that will help inform Sutton County citizens of emergency situations.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook and shared how CodeRED will be able to help sheriffs relay information across the county or to specific people that may be directly affected by any events.

Sutton County residents can sign up for these alerts by creating an account through the Sutton County CodeRED website or by texting”BRONCO” to 99411.