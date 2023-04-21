SAN ANGELO, Texas — People pay tribute to the ground we walk on every year when the Earth Day holiday pops up on our calendars. Environmental officials, however, say that there are small common practices we can do every day to help sustain our environment.

Executive Director of Keep San Angelo Beautiful, Charlotte Anderson says, “It’s as simple as when you wash a load of clothes. Go ahead and do a full load. Don’t do a half load, you can also use an alternate laundry detergent.”

Other ways to sustain the planet are by using the products we already have, in a new fashion. Repurposing items is a great way to show something old a new life, while at the same time preserving the life of the earth.

With water being one of our top priorities in the Concho Valley, being aware of the amount of water we use when showering or brushing our teeth, and even when tending to our yards, is important.

Anderson reminds us, “We are in new water restrictions right now that go through October, We are watering twice a week not more than an inch and not between 12 and 6pm.”

She also reminds us that littering is something that is easily preventable and that can affect us every day. “A lot of times people get excited ‘Oh it rained, everything went away’ but all it did was transfer to the lakes rivers, and streams so we really want to make sure that the litter is not on the ground, it’s not in the back of our trucks. That it’s either recycled or in the trash bin,” she explains.