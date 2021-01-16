Suspects wanted for Harrison and Panola County burglaries, including theft of firearms

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Marshall men suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Harrison and Panola Counties are wanted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Pierce and Eddie “Tommy” Hill are wanted in connection with a theft ring that broke into multiple homes in the Elysian Fields and Karnack areas.

A third person, Coreyia Wilbert, 19, also of Marshall, was arrested on Jan. 16, when she and the two men fled from deputies who were pursuing a suspicious car.

The investigation began on Jan 12. when the Harrison County learned about a series of break-ins.

Investigators identified the suspects and traced them to a Mitsubishi sedan reported stolen in Gregg County on Jan 8.

On Jan 16., the Mitsubishi was found parked at the corner of on FM 31 and Old Town Road. The car was still running and multiple firearms were found inside, also believed to be stolen.

Later, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden noticed another suspicious vehicle on Old Town Road near Mt. Prospect Church. After a chase, the vehicle crashed and all the occupants ran away. Wilbert was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant,, but two men believed to be Pierce and Hill escaped.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or the location of these individuals please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call Harrison/Marshall Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969