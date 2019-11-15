Suspected Neo-Nazi stopped in Post, Texas

POST, Texas – A suspected Neo-Nazi has been indicted on federal gun charges after being stopped in Post, Texas 10 days ago.

Authorities say Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, is charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substance. Court documents show Bruce-Umbaugh was a passenger in the car and the driver was 21-year old Kaleb Cole.

Cole is believed to be a leader of a Washington State Neo-Nazi hate group known as the Atomwaffen Division.

Authorities say Bruce-Umbaugh was dressed in tactical gear when he was arrested and had several assault rifles in the car. Officers discovered an AR 15, two AK 47’s, a 9-millimeter pistol, and 1,500 rounds of ammunition along with a canister of marijuana.

The FBI says the amount of weapons and ammunition seized is alarming.

“That’s why I started to research them best I could tell it wasn’t formed until 2015 and they’re not in this area. Now the closest area we know that they are in is Conroe, Texas in Montgomery County which is far enough away for us not to know what it’s about,” Terry Morgan, Sheriff of Garza County said.

If convicted, Bruce-Umbaugh could spend ten years in federal prison.