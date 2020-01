SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo man wanted for murder has been arrested by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Arambula Jr., 47, was wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened on Sunday, January 26, 2020 just before 1 a.m.

Police say the stabbing happened during an altercation at the Stripes located at 1322 South Bryant Boulevard. The victim is 26-year-old Rhyheme Talton.

