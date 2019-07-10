Suspect steals truck and drove over owner in east San Angelo

July 10, 2019 — A 34-year-old Grape Creek man is facing several charges after he committed several crimes but failed to escape pursuing officers during an early morning foot chase in East San Angelo.

Around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Churchill Boulevard for the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in progress. While en route to the call, Officers observed the stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup fleeing the area.

In the 1500 block of South Bell Street officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect bailed out and ran into the backyard of a private residence. The suspect, later identified as Rusty Bryant, was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken into custody without further incident.

Officers learned Bryant had obtained the key to the truck and a wallet during the commission of a recent burglary. Bryant reportedly used the victim’s bank cards and subsequently acquired the victim’s home address.

Just after 5:00 a.m., the victims heard the truck’s horn sound as if someone pushed the key fob and when they ran outside to check on the truck; Bryant drove over the male homeowner while trying to escape. The homeowner was transported to Community Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Following an interview with Detectives from the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Bryant was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Evading Arrest Detention.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing Investigation.