Suspect steals car from dealership, leads police on chase

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers from the San Angelo Police Department were led on a chase yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after a San Angelo woman stole a car from a local dealership.

Laquieta Hayes

According to a statement issued by the SAPD, Laquieta Hayes, 31, took a 2016 Chevy Sonic from Armadillo Auto Sales on 2319 North Chadbourne around 1:00 PM on Wednesday.

Police say Hayes “actively evaded” detention when patrol officers attempted to pull her over.

Hayes eventually stopped on South Bryant Boulevard, north of Loop 306, and was taken into custody without incident.

2016 Chevrolet Sonic — stolen, according to police, by Laquieta James on November 3

Hayes has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and is currently still being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $15,000.