Suspect named in double-stabbing at Concho Pearl Ice House

The San Angelo Police Department has named 37-year-old Robert Espinosa Garcia Jr., who also goes by “Blunt,” as the suspect in a double stabbing that happened just after midnight on Thursday.

The stabbing happened at Concho Pearl Ice House. Police say they were dispatched to the restaurant just after 12:00 a.m. The call was for a fight in progress and there was a knife was involved.

Police say they found two male victims, ages 18 and 37, who had stab wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital and police say they both underwent emergency surgery. Their current conditions are listed as serious and critical.

According to police, the two men were attempting to “break up a fight between Garcia and several other males.” Witnesses told police the two victims were allegedly stabbed just outside of the bar then Garcia left the scene in a vehicle.

SAPD is asking for any information about Garcia’s whereabouts. He has an active warrant for Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. You can leave an anonymous tip online or text “TIP SAPD” to 888777.