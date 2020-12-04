Suspect involved in October 24, 2020 murder charged, booked into the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police say that 31-year-old Abel Rudea is the suspect involved in the October 24, 2020 murder of Juan Victorio Quintana, 29.

SAPD began investigating the homicide that happened in the 600 block of East 20th Street just before 5:30 a.m. on October 24. Police say Quintana was shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rudea was booked into the Tom Green County Jail just after noon on December 4, 2020. Police say investigators obtained a warrant for Rudea in November. Rudea has been incarcerated in the Howard County Jail for unrelated charges. Rudea was transferred back to Tom Green County today.

SAPD investigators are still looking for Rudea’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Wendy McCluskey. McCluskey is wanted for questioning according to police. She has ties to San Angelo, Midland, Odessa, Big Springs, and Andrews, Texas.

If you have any information about McCluskey’s whereabouts, please call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 Anonymous Tip Hotline at (325) 658-HELP (4357) or download Crime Stoppers P3 Tips App.