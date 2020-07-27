Suspect in theft of over $70,000 worth of property added to TGC Sheriff’s most wanted

San Angelo, TX — A new name has been added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s most wanted list after an investigation by the CID Division and officers from the Patrol Division recovered more than $77,000 worth of stolen property, according to a statement released on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Lonnie Ray Wooten

SEX: MALE

DOB: 1979-01-01

Hair: BLOND

Eyes: HAZEL

Height: 6-01

Weight: 186

Race: WHITE

Lonnie Ray Wooten is wanted by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office for thefts across multiple jurisdictions, including San Antonio, Oklahoma, and Tom Green County.

According to a statement released earlier in the day, the recovered property includes:

2013 Tytal Semi-Trailer Water Hauler (stolen San Antonio)

2007 Honda 200 Dirt Bike (stolen Oklahoma)

2007 Kabota L84 Tractor w/assorted funeral equipment (Tom Green County)

1999 Ford F350 (Tom Green County)

2020 Jayco Jay Flight 264 travel trailer (Tom Green County)

CID investigators also discovered damage to both water and electric service meters while on the scene, “in order to illegally receive power and water,” according to the statement.

The charges against Wooten include:

Criminal Mischief, IMP/INT Public Service <30K (State Jail Felony).

Theft of Property $30,000 <$150,000 (3rd Degree Felony)

Contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at 325-655-8111 with any information.