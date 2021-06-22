Suspect in stabbing at Stripes on Glenna Street taken into custody

SAN ANGELO, Texas- On June 21, 2021, around 9:09 p.m., San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) was dispatched to the Stripes located at 901 Glenna Street. Officers were arriving at the scene after a stabbing had occurred at the Stripes location.

This stabbing was the result of an earlier altercation between 20-year-old Jerry Gonzales and his ex-girlfriend that initially took place at the 400 block of E Harris. A friend of Gonzales’ ex-girlfriend took her to the Stripes located at 901 Glenna Street, where she was followed by Jerry Gonzales.

Police arrived at the Stripes location and found a 31-year-old male that had been stabbed multiple times by Gonzales. Gonzales had fled the scene before the SAPD arrived. First aid was rendered to the victim until the medics arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition. Gonzales was not located at the scene during the time of the incident.

Around 6:54 am on June 22, 2021, officers were dispatched to 2300 Armstrong in reference to a domestic disturbance associated with the assault. A nearby witness noticed a male struggling with a female, so they stopped to assist her. Officers arrived on the scene and located Jerry Gonzales behind the property, who was the suspect in the stabbing on Glenna Street. Gonzales was booked into Tom Green County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This is still an ongoing investigation.