Suspect charged for 2008 murder once deemed a “cold case”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department announced on April 27, 2021 that the suspect in a 2008 murder has been arrested.

SAPD’s Cold Case Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers arrested 32-year-old Patrick Stewart Jr. for the 2008 murder of Jordan Holden with the assistance of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Stewart Jr., courtesy of SAPD

“Through the course of the investigation, Stewart became a person of interest and was ultimately identified as the suspect by forensic evidence known as ‘Familial DNA’ that was obtained from the crime scene,” SAPD said in a statement.

Police say that in July of 2008, officers were dispatched to a home on West Harris Avenue for a shots fired call. There, they found Holden, 22, with a gunshot wound. Holden was taken to the hospital but later died.

Jordan Holden, courtesy of SAPD

Police learned that when Holden, the resident of the home, and two other friends got to the home, they surprised armed intruders who were already inside. The resident, who was shot in the leg, called for help after struggling with on intruder. That’s when Holden went into the home and was shot.

“Multiple investigators have worked tirelessly through the years to ensure Jordan’s killer would face justice. The investigation has proven that you cannot escape justice or outrun the horrific things that you have done to a human being in our community. Jordan Holden had a child on the way when he was murdered. We cannot give that child his father back but we hope this arrest brings peace and closure to the family. This investigative effort and arrest sends a strong message that we will not forget the victims and families of our remaining cold cases and that we will continue to work tirelessly to solve each and every cold case,” Frank Carter, Chief of Police said.