Suspect apprehended in Mother’s Day Deadly Conduct investigation

Christian Perez Mugshot, 07-17-2019
San Angelo — Officers with San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit located 18-year-old Christian Perez, the suspect the Mother’s Day Deadly Conduct incident, during which two vehicles and an unoccupied building were damaged by gunfire. Perez faces a third degree felony charge.

Officers arrested Perez, without incident, after he was spotted walking on the 3800 block of Travis street with two other people. Police also arrested the two young men with Perez, one 16 years old and one 17-years-old. The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with theft of firearm after police found a stolen handgun in his backpack. The 16-year-old was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

