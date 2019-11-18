Survivors’ stories: what leaders can learn from Texas’ history of mass violence

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From 1980 to 2019, Texas experienced at least 32 mass shootings, in which more than 250 people were wounded and at least 208 were killed.

Now, KXAN takes a critical look at that violent history, as state leaders weigh options to prevent future tragedies. Some of their proposals rely heavily on citizens — through advanced training and suspicious activity reporting. But do the survivors of these shootings believe those solutions will work?

Tap here to watch the five-part video series, view a panel of experts addressing possible solutions and explore a graphic about outcomes from Texas’ mass attacks

