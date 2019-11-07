Sunset Mall to launch ‘Holiday Salute to Heroes’ campaign November 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall is kicking off its annual Holiday Salute to Heroes campaign on November 9, 2019.

To participate, community members can drop off Christmas cards or letters to military members serving overseas. The drop off point for the unaddressed, unsealed letters and cards will be inside the Dillard’s Women store. There will be a red mailbox labeled “Salute to Heroes” inside the store.

There is an early deadline to make sure each letter is sent off in time for the military members to receive them on Christmas. All cards and letters must be submitted by December 8, 2019.

Coloring pages and cards will also be available for the public to decorate during Sunset Mall’s “Kids World” program on Saturday, November 9, 2019. That event will be taking place between 1 and 3 p.m. Children can also make Thanksgiving crafts for free during that program.

For more about these programs, visit SunsetMall.com.