Sunset Mall to host Halloween event on October 26, 2020, event will take place outdoors

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall is hosting their annual Halloween trick-or-treat event on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. However, there will be a few changes.

The event will take place outside in the grassy area beside parking lot S. Participants can enter through the mall entrance off of Sunset Drive. They will then park and walk to the grassy area where booths will be set up. Sanitizing stations will also be available.

There will be signs and balloons as well as security guards to help direct traffic and monitor the area.

People of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costumes and enter in the Sunset Mall Halloween Costume Contest. The winner will receive a $25 gift card to any store inside of Sunset Mall.

Vendors who would like to participate can call Donna Rogers or Makenzie Ammons at 325-949-1947.