Sunset Mall announces new hours of operation amid public health concerns

Courtesy of Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall announced new hours of operation March 17, 2020. The new times will go into effect on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The new hours will be:

  • Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Sunset Mall continues to monitor the news around COVID-19 and the recommendations of public health and the state/local government officials. The health and safety of our customers, employees and community remain a top priority,” representatives said in a statement.

Some retailer hours may vary.  

You can monitor a running list that will be updated frequently here: https://www.sunsetmall.com/health-safety/ 

