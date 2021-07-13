Sunset Mall and La Esperanza Clinic to give away free backpacks at “Back to School Celebration”

San Angelo, TEXAS — The eighth annual Back to School Celebration at Sunset Mall is happening on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and the first 300 children to attend will receive a free backpack provided by La Esperanza Clinic.

Concho Valley County Medical Society will also have free bike helmets while supplies last. Sunset Mall will have a prize wheel with the chance to win school supplies, gift cards and other prizes.

The event is being held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

According to a statement issued by Sunset Mall, the Back to School Celebration is part of the National Health Centers Week, a campaign that raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers.

Families are asked to first go to the Sunset Mall North Entrance facing Sunset Drive. Children in grades K-5 must be present to receive the backpack. They will then be directed through Sunset Mall for the remaining portion of this event. Sponsors include Sunset Mall, La Esperanza Clinic, Inc., Amerigroup, Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, Chick-fil-A and 2-1-1 Texas.

For more information about this event and others, visit www.sunsetmall.com or call 325-949-1947. For more information about National Health Center Week, visit www.healthcenterweek.org. For questions about the backpack giveaway, contact Norma Lee at La Esperanza Clinic, Inc 325- 949-7974