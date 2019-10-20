Sunday night cold front to bring overnight severe weather potential for portions of the Concho Valley

The Storm Prediction center is including portions of the Concho Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning.

As an approaching cold front sweeps through west central Texas strong storms are expected to flare up ahead of the front, mainly for our southeastern counties including cities such as Junction, Menard, and Brady.

Strongest storms will remain southeast of San Angelo, but we cannot rule out an occasional storm with gusty winds for Tom Green County.

Main threats include large hail, damaging winds, and possible spin ups with these storms. Thunderstorms will become much stronger for areas east of the Concho Valley.

Timing for the cold front and associated storms is around 12am to 2am and clearing the Concho Valley by 3:30am. Initial storms are expected to flare up in our southeastern counties between 12am and 1am.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the cold front with highs Monday only reaching the upper 70s.