Summer is here! How to protect yourself from the sun.

Temperatures are rising and many are seeking relief. Sitting by the pool is becoming a popular choice to stay cool during this time of the year, but watch out for those sun rays. The long Independence Day weekend is just around the corner and many of us will be spending time outdoors. Now is the time to brush up on some simple ways you can stay safe from the sun.

Sunscreen is always a go-to product for preventing sunburns. However, there are other ways you and your family can stay safe in the sun. Here are a few suggestions:

Dressing in light cotton fabric with a tight weave

Wear wide-brimmed hates that cover and shade the face, scalp, neck, and ears

Choose a sunscreen lotion instead of a spray. Sprays pose inhalation risks and provide inadequate protection. If you must use a pump or spray, apply it to your hands first and then rub it onto your skin.

Avoid products that contain retinyl palmitate

Choose a sunscreen with an SPF greater than 15 but less than 50

Protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays by wearing sunglasses



Here is a list of products, by category, available through Environmental Working Group:

Best Beach and Sport Sunscreens: https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/best-sunscreens/best-beach-sport-sunscreens/

Best Moisturizers with SPF: https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/best-sunscreens/best-moisturizers-with-spf/

Best Lip Balms with SPF: https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/best-sunscreens/best-lip-balms-with-spf/

Best Sunscreens for Kids: http://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/best-kids-sunscreens/

EWG researchers can speak about the health hazards linked to some of the ingredients used in sunscreen products.