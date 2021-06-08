Summer Fun: List of activities for kids!

SAN ANGELO, Texas – School is out for the summer so that means it’s time to plan some fun, family-friendly, kid-friendly activities.

Below is a running list of a few activities going on in San Angelo.

Summer Kids World at Sunset Mall

Every Tuesday in June and July there will be an interactive activity in the Sunset Mall Community Room from 2-3pm. In June, come see performances by ASU Chemistry Department, Crystal Goodman Art, San Angelo Nature Center, and Enchanted Parties. Kids World Discount Cards are back for the first 300 kids in attendance! Prizes will be awarded to kids who attend every Summer Kids World event. Get out of the heat and have some family fun at Sunset Mall!

Mayer Museum on Angelo State University’s Campus

Explore, grow, and learn at the newly opened Mayer Museum. Admission is always free and there is a hands-on area for children (of all ages). Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the physical address is 2501 W. Avenue N.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts has several events and programs that are kid-friendly. Some are virtual so anyone can get involved from anywhere.

San Angelo City Parks

San Angelo also has many parks that are open to the public.

One of the main parks that many visitors and citizens flock to is Kid’s Kingdom. This park is located at 290 W. River Drive. Some amenities include: BBQ grills, Drinking Fountains, Exercise Area, Fishing, Lighted River Trail, Lighted Trail, Pavilion, Pedestrian Bridge, Picnic Area, Playground, Public Art, Restrooms and more.

Municipal Pool

The Municipal Pool is open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Admission is $5 for ages 3-64, free for children 2 and younger, and $3 for ages 65 and older.

The pool is located at 18 E. Ave. A.

Tom Green County Library

The Tom Green County Library system has three locations.

Stephens Central

33 West Beauregard

325-655-7321 West Branch

3013 Vista Del Arroyo

325-659-6436 North Branch

3001 N. Chadbourne

325-653-8412

They also have a number of events planned for the year as well as a Summer Reading Program that individuals of all ages can participate in.

San Angelo Nature Center

The San Angelo Nature Center is always a great place to take curious youngters. They have a variety of animals, both native and non-native to the area, and other exhibits.

The nature center is located at 7409 Knickerbocker Road and is open from 12 Noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday.

Still looking for other stops?

