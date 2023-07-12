MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — If you’re looking for a unique and rare experience in the backyard of Central Texas, we have a spot for you!

Welcome to the Blue Hills Ranch!

With over 150 acres of land filled with adventure, the Blue Hills Ranch is a one-of-a-kind experience that offers a variety of amenities and activities.

Cruise along the ranch on a private tour and explore the animal family that features zebras, deer, emus, kangaroos, cows, horses, and if you didn’t notice already giraffes.

Owner Matt Lieberman shares why establishing the Blue Hills Ranch has been so rewarding.

“Letting people see stuff that they’ve never seen before or the animals. It’s 150 acres and they walk around and and get to be animals. So you get to see them really kind of in the wild and really kind of acting. We hope like they would in the wild,” says Lieberman.

The ranch also serves as a wedding venue and if you want to stay on the grounds overnight, there are cabins that fit up to a family of 4 and even bigger spaces to come in the near future.

But the one experience you won’t get just anywhere, is dining with the giraffes!

Teresa and Darren Williams from Grand Prairie were excited to have a nice yet unique get-away.

“Our experience at Blue Hills Ranch felt like we were on a safari in Africa. When in fact, We were in McGregor Texas. What my husband and I enjoyed most was out charcuterie dining with Blue and Google,” shares Teresa Williams.

The fun continues with opportunities to swim with otters and feeding most of the animals roaming around.

If you still aren’t convinced to pay the ranch a visit, Blue the Giraffe has a message for you in the story above!