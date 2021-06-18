Summer essentials and Father’s Day gift ideas

HOUSTON – Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to share the hottest products for summer and some amazing Father’s Day gift ideas.

See below for more product info:

Skineez Skinsoft Father’s Day Bundle

www.myskineez.com

Get two pairs of Skinsoft Compression Medical Grade Hydrating dress socks in both black pin dot and navy pin dot. Plus a Garment Replenishing Spray.

Who says healthy compression socks have to be boring? Skineez Skinsoft is our high-end, dress socks. These are the next generation of hydrating, moderate compression with pin dot patterns. Perfect for special occasions, business, and travel.

BareOrganics products available at HEB

www.bareorganics.com

BareOrganics Energy and Stamina Blend is made with beet, cacao, maca, ginger root and apple to support energy & endurance.

Minute Ready to Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa

www.minuterice.com

Minute Ready to Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa microwavable cups are a great choice for easy, better-for-you on-the go meals.