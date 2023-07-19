GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Movie lovers from all over Central Texas stop by The Last Drive-In to enjoy the unique experience.

Gatesville’s Last Drive-In opened in October of 1950, when drive-in’s seemed to be everywhere. Now they are a rare gem taking us back in time.

The local movie spot prides itself on showing family friendly movies. You can see new movies from the box office like the Barbie Movie or Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

While the pandemic caused some businesses to close their doors it boosted business for the local drive-in.

“Luckily, since everybody can be in the car and kind of spaced out a little bit, we were able to open. We had, you know, 100 cars out there. And a lot of people wanted to get out because they couldn’t do anything” says Manager Dana Palmer.

While traditional cinemas are back open, COVID-19 gave movie connoisseurs a taste of the past and they keep coming back.