SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of the President’s much-anticipated campaign promises may be starting to take shape as the Biden-Harris administration officially launched the application for student loan relief.

“If you go to studentaid.gov, it’s referenced everywhere on their website and you just fill in your first name, last name, social security number, date of birth, and all of a sudden you’re finished,” said Farrah Lokey with the Angelo State financial aid office.

The U.S. Department of Education ran a weekend-long soft launch of the website and that number has continued to rise after the administration’s official launch on Monday.

“It would help me a lot. It would be extremely useful and the application was so easy. I just went to the website and it only took me two minutes to apply,” said college graduate, Israel Pizana.

President Biden in an address said quote, ‘individuals with student loans making less than $125,000 can apply for up to $10,000 in debt relief or as much as $20,000 for those who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Although not every student seems to want loan forgiveness.

“Who’s going to pay for that, I don’t want to pay for that. It just doesn’t make sense to me,” said ASU student, Trenton Thomas.

The financial aid office at Angelo State does encourage all of its alumni and students to apply even if they are unsure of their qualifications.

“Even if you are unsure about whether you qualify or not if you’ve taken out a student loan you should go complete the form and just let them figure out if you qualify or not,” said Lokey.

The loan forgiveness element does not apply to private student loan borrowers as they account for an estimated 8% of total outstanding student loan debt in the U.S.