Structure fire on Koberlin St. sends individual to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Koberlin and Florence St. for a structure fire around 10 P.M. Thursday night. As first responders neared the incident, major smoke could be seen rising from afar.

Battalion Chief Jay Neely confirmed that the structure on fire was an RV that was parked alongside the street on Florence St. There was an individual inside the motor home at the time of the fire and that individual was sent to the hospital with major burns. The fire was under control within 4 minutes according to Chief Neely, but extensive damage was done to the RV. He stated that the RV was a total loss.

At this time, we have no further information on the state of the individual’s condition. Chief Neely stated that no other individuals or structures were affected by the fire. The Fire Marshall is currently investigating what started the fire.

We will update you on this story as more details emerge.