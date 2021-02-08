Structure Fire in the 700 block of E. 23rd Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – We have received reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of East 23rd Street around 9:30 this morning.

San Angelo Fire Department, as well as San Angelo Police Department are currently on the scene battling the fire.

San Angelo Fire Battalion Chief Jay Neely said the house was under construction at the time of the fire, replacing windows.

The occupants of the residence escaped safely and the fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we will have more on this story as it becomes available.

