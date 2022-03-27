SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 1800 Block of North Lillie Street Sunday afternoon, March 27, 2022.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage staff on-the-scene, SAFD responded to a fire occurring at 811 W 19th St. It appears to have been extinguished without apparent damage to the outside of the house.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto W. 19th Street as fire crews assess the situation.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.