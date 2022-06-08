SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released the newest updates on road construction happening throughout the city of San Angelo for the month of June.

Active Projects

Downtown Chadbourne Street The $7.6 million construction along Chadbourne from the Concho River to Beaugard is nearing completion according to the City of San Angelo. This construction is done by TiZack Concrete Incorporated in order to reconstruct the roadway, improve pedestrian safety and access, and rehabilitate aging utilities. Since the construction began, the road and sidewalk construction has been complete along with traffic signal installation and street lighting. The City of San Angelo is reporting that pedestrian ramps are 75% complete, striping is underway and landscaping and amenities are ongoing. This project is estimated to be completed in July 2022. Active Street Projects Report for June 2022 courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

Southwest Boulevard

Mill, overlay, drainage and reconstruction work on Southwest Boulevard is being done by Reece Albert Incorporated.

Construction for this $7.04 million project is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2022.

The mill and overlay sections have been completed along with the roadwork and construction of the low water crossing near McDonald’s. Striping for this section is set to be completed in June of 2022.

Reconstruction of the Southwest-Southland intersection has been completed.

The Green Meadow-Southwest intersection began reconstruction on June 6th with the west side of Green Meadow closed to through traffic. After this is completed, the City of San Angelo reports the east side will be closed.

This intersection is anticipated to be reopened for through traffic in July of 2022.

Bell Street Bell Street is also undergoing $22 million in reconstruction and relocation or replacement of utilities. Reece Albert Incorporated is the contractor for this project. According to the June street report provided by the City of San Angelo, utilities, roadway construction, sidewalks and curbs have been completed at this time. Traffic signals have been delayed due to weather but are set to be completed in June. Pedestrian elements are also set to be completed in June of 2022. Active Street Projects Report for June 2022 courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

College Hills – Loop 306 to Avenue N

The first phase of reconstruction, underground utilities, ADA-compliant sidewalks, ramps, signalized intersections updates and drainage work for Millbrook to Avenue N began in May of 2022.

The phase, with utility work, will begin on the north side with the south side to follow.

This estimated $32.6 million is being done by Reece Albert Incorporated.

N. Monroe Street The sewer replacement for North Monroe Street at Brentwood Park has been completed with mill and overlay in the process according to the June street report. This project, which costs $1.3 million, is estimated to be complete in late June of 2022. Mill and overlay from North Jefferson south to Forest Park Avenue have begun with Forst Park Avenue from North Monroe east to Linden Way are set to follow. Rio Concho Drive Full-depth reclamation of Rio Concho Drive is also nearing completion. The $1.4 million project is estimated to be completed in June of 2022 after striping and pedestrian elements are complete. So farm roadway construction and paving have been completed. Active Street Projects Report for June 2022 courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

N. Chadbourne Street – Loop 306 N. to 43rd Street

Reconstruction of the roadway for North Chadbourne Street from Loop 306 North to 43rd Street is an estimated $4.7 million.

So far, the water main and sewer line replacement has been completed. The Street portion is nearing the bidding stage.

Future Projects

Edmund/Glenna/29th Street The design phase for the mill, overlay, utility rehabilitation and reconstruction of the roadways for Edmund, Glenna and 29th Street is 60% complete. Chadbourne Street – Avenue L to Avenue B The June Street Report shares that the design phase of the roadway reconstruction for Chadbourne Street from Avenue L to Avenue B is in progress. Jackson Street – Knickerbocker to railroad tracks Reconstruction for the roadway of Jackson Street from Knickerbocker to the railroad tracks has completed 75% of the design phase. Future Street Projects Report for June 2022 courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

Howard Street – Glenna South to Sherwood Way

Ninety percent of the design phase for Howard Street from South of Glenna to Sherwood way has been completed. This project will consist of mill, overlay, utility rehabilitation, and roadway reconstruction.

Oakes Street

According to the City of SanAngelo, TxDOT will be repairing the Oakes Street Bridge. They also shared that the city will be matching 10% of the cost.

Sunset Drive – Loop 306 near Academy to Foster Road

Sunset Drive will be undergoing mill and overlay after work is contracted for design in 2022. It will cost an estimated $11.8 million, $4.75 million will be for the street portion and $7 million will be for the utility portion.

Christoval Road

Reconstruction of the road, drainage work, upgraded pedestrian elements and utility rehabilitation will begin the design phase in 2022.

This project is an estimated $21 million from Chadbourne to Avenue L.

Street Maintenance

The City of San Angelo also shared what streets will be undergoing annual preventative maintenance on the city streets. These are expected to begin in June of 2022.

Las Lomas Estates

Fort Concho area south of the river to Avenue G

Ben Ficklin Road from Country Club Road to Loop 306, the Crossings, South Crossing Courts

Country Club Road, Grand Canal Road, Templin Road, Ranch Lane, Wrangler Lane

Country Club Lake Estates

Southland area from Ridgecrest north to Loop 306

Maps and schedules for this maintenance can be found on the City of San Angelo website.