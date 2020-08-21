“Street Eats” brings unique, bold flavors to San Angelo

From the sauces to the breading, everything is made in-house

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “Street Eats” is the name of a new restaurant offering food-truck inspired foods from a U.S. Army veteran. Ronnie Cajas is offering foods with flavors from New York, to California, to Texas.

“I love going to different cities and getting different kinds of truck foods. I just wanted to bring it all to one place,” said Ronnie Cajas, Owner and Executive Chef of “Street Eats.”

Ronnie Cajas has had a passion for food his entire life. After wanting to open his own restaurant for several years, his dream has finally become a reality.

Last week Ronnie opened his new restaurant, “Street Eats.” The restaurant (located at 1827 W. Ave N in San Angelo) offers a variety of foods inspired by flavors from across the country.

“There’s a New York based flavor in the Bronx wing, the south has chicken and waffles, Texas and California have tacos,” explained Ronnie as he showed a few of his menu items, “Street art meets street food with a good music background. It’s kind of what you see and feel when you go to the cities.”

From the sauces to the breading, everything is made in-house to obtain the best flavors.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with how many compliments I’ve been getting. Not just for the variety but also the flavors and that’s exactly what I wanted to do. We do everything in-house to make sure we are getting the flavor you would want for every single item,” added Ronnie.

A 10 year Army veteran, Ronnie has lived on the east and west coasts of the United States and in Okinawa, Japan. In 2009, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a chef and attended culinary school in San Diego, California.

“I was like, ‘I want to have a career in something I can enjoy doing every day.’ I went to culinary school in San Diego and went from there,” continued Ronnie.

He has since worked at various restaurants around San Angelo and said that after several years, the time was finally right to bring his ideas and creations to his hometown.

“With COVID-19, it finally gave me the chance to take time off of work and create what I like to do and share my passion with San Angelo,” added Ronnie.

The items on his menu vary from wings, to tacos, to sandwiches. One of the most popular items is the “Kaotic Box,” which comes with MoHo potatoes, your flavor choice of wings, and either the Barrio Birra Tacos, or Killa Carne Asada Tacos. According to Ronnie, he wanted his menu to bring new, different items to San Angelo.

“There’s so many times when people can’t decide what to eat. This is the kind of place where you can come and get 3 totally different items that aren’t in the same restaurant,” said Ronnie, “I don’t want to be just another person on the block. I want people to try different things.”

Since opening earlier this month, “Street Eats” has sold out before closing every single day. Ronnie says he is grateful for the support from the community and looks forward to bringing more menu items to the table.

“I would love to have a bigger outdoor seating area and a nice, enjoyable environment for everyone to come together. Have good music, have good food and be able to enjoy company once we can do that again,” said Ronnie.

Street Eats is located at 1827 W. Ave N and open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am to 8pm, Friday from 11am-9pm, and Saturday from 12pm to 9pm. To place an order, call 325-617-2538.