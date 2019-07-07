Storms, heavy rain moving through the Concho Valley

9:58 pm – The flood advisory for Tom Green county has now expired as rain across the area lightens up.

Showers and thunderstorms are finally starting to lighten and dissipate across the Concho Valley. Lightning activity has decreased significantly as night time approaches and the energy in the atmosphere becomes minimal for storm development.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will still be present for the rest of the evening with some lingering into the overnight. The severe threat remains minimal but flash flooding will be the main concern for parts of Reagan, Irion, Sterling, Coke, and Tom Green County. Tom Green County continues to have an Areal Flood Advisory until 8:30 pm tonight.

Many were thankful for the rain today, especially since a high temperature of 96 was recorded for the afternoon hours. Compared to yesterday many areas saw a 15-20 degree temperature change.

If not for this rain, many areas would have approached very close to the triple digits today. Unfortunately, our eastern counties remained dry but there is a better chance for some shower and storm activity again tomorrow.

Tomorrow, we can expect a similar repeat with most of us waking up to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to break giving us a few moments of sunshine and those temperatures will begin to rise fast into the mid to upper 90s. However, once again we could see more showers throughout the Concho Valley and our eastern counties could have a better chance to see some cooling relief.

Very similar to today the severe threat will remain minimal for tomorrow with mostly showers and a few strong thunderstorms, but we cannot rule out one or two storms reaching severe levels.

The atmospheric energy is forecasted to be strong during the early afternoon tomorrow, particularly in our northern counties and areas that saw some of these storms earlier today.

Overnight, expect patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering showers and rumbles of thunder will work their way out of the Concho Valley and many of us will be waking up to calmer conditions for the morning commute tomorrow. Be on the look out for more cooling rain tomorrow which will hopefully, once again keep our afternoon temperatures on the “cooler” side.



Radar estimated rain fall in the Concho Valley (Not exact measurements)

Scattered thunderstorms are moving through the Concho Valley with heavy rain falling in some locations.

We will continue to see scattered storms and pockets of heavy rain fall through the evening. This will eventually clear out by midnight with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours.