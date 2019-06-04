Storm chances through Wednesday could cause flooding concerns in the Concho Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Concho Valley received up to 6.00'' of rain in some areas on Sunday with additional rainfall this morning. Soils are saturated and just a small amount of rain could pose a flooding concern across the region. Models are not quite in agreement on the exact timing and placement of storms through Wednesday, however they do agree on pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorms beginning as early as tomorrow morning.

Isolated showers and storms before midnight

Pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated strong storms tomorrow morning

Good storm chances through Wednesday evening

Central and Western parts of the Concho Valley are in a "Marginal Risk" for isolated strong to severe storms tomorrow.

According to multiple models, rain estimates are anywhere from 0.25'' in eastern locations and up to 3.00'' in isolated locations through Wednesday evening.

