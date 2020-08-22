Storm damage in San Angelo the result of strong winds, but not a tornado

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There are a couple of photos from this morning’s storms being spread around social media and being described as a tornado. These images are of the rain shaft or micro-burst from the severe thunderstorm that moved through Tom Green Co. early this morning causing widespread power outages and damage throughout San Angelo.

There are three main reason why the winds and resulting damage would be from straight line winds rather than a tornado.

The damage was widespread and not confined to a single location or path. Reports of power outages and roofing damage has been seen all across the San Angelo area. A large and strong outflow from this mornings would explain why so many San Angelo residents lost power all across the city. The storm moved into the region from the north and continued south through the area, while the vast majority of tornadoes will generally move to the northeast following the upper level support need for most tornadoes. No rotation indicated on radar data. The radar data shows a large increase in the winds as the storm moved into the San Angelo area, with the worst of it to the northeastern parts of the city. There was never a recorded wind going away from the radar. All the wind data shows a uniform wind field within the thunderstorm. For a tornado to exist, the storm would require some form of rotation, and thus an area of winds moving away from the radar. Everything is more difficult to view at night. Nocturnal tornadoes are not impossible but are more common in the southeastern United States. During the night when light is drastically reduced, contrasting different items becomes a lot more difficult. A rain shaft or even the edge of a rain shaft appears to extend from the cloud base down to the ground similar to that of a tornado. Clouds alone can extend down towards the ground just due to temperature changes within a thunderstorm. At night, with only the occasional flash of lightning as a light source it can become very difficult to determine the exactly which is which, still images of a rain shaft and tornadoes would look similar at night.





These are examples of rain shafts from the National Weather Service Storm Spotter Field Guide. At night these can often be mistaken as tornadoes.

We will have updates for you on the damage across the area, plus a look at your full forecast tonight at 6pm and 10pm.