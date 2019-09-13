Stop the Bleed training available in the Concho Valley

Stop the Bleed training was after the Sandy Hook mass shooting in 2012. According to Homeland Security, the training is a “national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. “

Local agencies and organizations can go through the program curriculum and become certified to teach Stop the Bleed Training.

The San Angelo Fire Department has been holding Stop the Bleed programs at local schools and now offers the training to the public.

“With the shooting in Midland-Odessa happening I think now more than ever it’s on everyone’s minds, especially in our area ‘What am I gonna do?'” Mason Matthews with the San Angelo Fire Department said.

They’ll go through the steps of which steps to take when someone has been seriously injured. They will also share the proper response techniques while dispelling any misconceptions about first aid.

If you’d like members of the SAFD to hold the training at your place of work, you can contact them.