Stolen Motorcycles from San Angelo and Coke County recovered

San Angelo Anti-Crime Unit Works with Area Law Enforcement to Apprehend Suspects, Recover Stolen Motorcycles

Officers with the San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit have been searching for two suspects in connection to several vehicle and motorcycle thefts in San Angelo and surrounding counties.  

The suspects, 23-year-old Wesley Mitcham and 35-year-old Mandy Pluff, were wanted for various warrants including Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Failure to Appear and Bail Jumping.

Information was developed that the pair was at a relative’s residence in Winters Texas.  With assistance from Winters Police and DPS officials, the pair was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident on October 3, 2019.  A third wanted suspect, 45-year-old Bryan Mitcham, was also apprehended on a warrant of arrest for Parole Violation.  The three suspects were booked into the Runnel’s County Jail.

As a result of yesterday’s apprehensions, a stolen motorcycle from Coke county and another from San Angelo were recovered.

