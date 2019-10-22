Stolen items worth nearly $22K found by San Angelo Police after officer ‘follows instincts’

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A stolen Polaris Ranger and trailer valued at nearly $22,000 was recovered by the San Angelo Police Department on Monday, October 21.

SAPD says officers were dispatched to the Baymont Inn and Suites at 1418 North Bryant Boulevard in regards to a theft. There, they heard from some hotel guests who discovered their Ranger and trailer had been stolen from the hotel parking lot.

According to police, a patrolman for SAPD who was familiar with the area followed his instincts and went to a home in the 200 block of W. 14th Street where he had previously noticed criminal activity. There, he found the stolen items in the backyard.

Officers then created a perimeter around the home until they received a search warrant. When they received it, they also found another suspected stolen trailer in the backyard.

Police are now searching for 42-year-old Javier Delarosa in connection to the thefts. Police say he could be driving a white 2002 Ford F150.

If you know Delarosa’s whereabouts, send a tip through Facebook at facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.