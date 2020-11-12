Steven Baptiste: I joined the military to do something bigger than myself

November 11 is Veterans Day. In honor of the significance of this date, we wanted to share some veterans’ and active duty service members’ stories with you.

Steven Baptiste, Air Force

“Good afternoon. My name is Steven Baptiste. I hail from Baytown, Texas right outside of Houston, Texas. I am one of three children, I have both a brother and a sister, I’m the youngest. Currently I’m in the Air Force, I’ll hit about 14 years next month. So I’ve got one more term or more and then see what happens.

I kinda followed in my sister’s footsteps, she medically retired a couple of years ago and I just kinda wanted to do something with my life. I really didn’t know what I wanted to do I was just going to college, didn’t know what I wanted to pursue just knew I was staying occupied, working at Golden Corral, but I just wanted to join the military to do something bigger than myself and honestly to get education as well.

My parents have always instilled that in me. They’re form the islands, West Indian, and they always brought me up with that mindset. Education is the key to success is what my late father always said. So they drove me to want to explore, travel, do something great whatever great meant.

I’ll just keep it simple. One love. When it comes down to it, it doesn’t matter who you are, everyone has a story, a background, an experience, something that they’ve gone through that molds them that makes them who they are so I think it just behooves everybody to get to know each other as best we can and just kinda be sensitive and just be open to what other people bring to the table because at the end of the day we have to have diversity to have different viewpoints and perspectives to really get the mission done. So I always like to encourage diversity, step outside of your comfort zone and just learn something. Just learn something.”