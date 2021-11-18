Stephen’s Central Library and fiberglass Ewe damaged after assault involving two vehicles

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to an assault at 30 West Beauregard where a driver was using his vehicle to strike another vehicle, Wednesday night, November 17, 2021.

According to officers, Andrew Moreno (40) used his vehicle to strike the victim’s vehicle at 30 West Beauregard. After colliding with Moreno, the victim’s vehicle hit a portion of the Stephen’s Central Library causing damage to the library’s Children Department and Beauregard entrance, according to a post on Facebook from the Tom Green County Library System.

Moreno then crashed his vehicle into a nearby tree/metal pole and fled the scene on foot.

Officers were able to locate Moreno a short time later, where he was transported to Shannon Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries.

Charges are pending at the writing of this story.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

According to the Tom Green County Library System, the Stephen’s Central Library’s Beauregard Street entrance, lobby, and Children’s Department have reopened.

The Tom Green County Library System’s Facebook post also confirms their Ewe, Paige Turner, was taken out during the collision.

Tom Green County Library System’s Facebook post about the damage to Paige Turner (the Ewe) is below.