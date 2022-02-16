(KLST/KSAN)– Even though mask mandates are being dropped in many parts of the country because of falling case numbers, testing is still required for some businesses.

Millions of Americans are ditching the lines and testing themselves at home. Dr. James Vretis, local health authority for Tome Green County, said the home test kits are faster and just as accurate.

“The tests are actually similar with what we test with in the emergency room department or the drive-thru testing,” Dr. Vretis said.

Dr. Vretis said with the home test kits, you just have to swab right inside the nose.

“You don’t stick it all the way up into the back of the nose. Put it in, rub it around and put it in the other side that should be it,” Dr. Vretis said.

The tests detect a protein called “antigen”. If the protein is present, two lines will appear on the test strip. This means you have tested positive.

On the test you will find the letters “C” and “T”. The “C” stands for control. The “T” stands for tests.

Dr. Vretis said whether you are positive or negative, a line should appear under the C.

“If that line does not show up it’s an invalid result no matter what you get,” Dr. Vretis said.

He said if this is the case, you should wait a day and test again.

“Get tested. I’m glad to see numbers are down, it’s great,” Dr. Vretis said.