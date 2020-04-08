Staying afloat: how the Casual Pint is coping with the crisis

San Angelo, TX — Of the businesses seeing a drop-off in revenue due to the Coronavirus shutdown, restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit. Zac Marshall, owner of the Casual Pint, talked to us about what he’s doing to stay afloat during these troubling times.

“We’re probably about twenty-five percent from our average,” says Marshall, “Right now that’s okay. We’ve cut expenses back as much as we’ve needed to.”

Aside from cutting back expenses, Casual Pint, like other traditionally in-person businesses, has had to make some strategic adjustments to how they serve people.

“We are fortunate that we are a craft beer market,” says Marshall, “Right now we’re keeping about two-hundred different beers in package, so we’re really catering to curbside, delivery, those avenues.”

Even after reducing as many expenses as possible, keeping staff employed and paying them has become a major concern.

“Fortunately the staff has been very agreeable,” saya Marshall, “So, some don’t want to work, some are okay not working, and the ones that do have to work — we’re able to keep those shifts as they were.”

Even with all of these strategies and cuts, Marshall says he needs the help available in the CARES act and the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I’ve gone through the CARES act and also the Payroll Protection Act and I’ve done my homework on both of those, you know, and applied for both. I believe, at this point in time, I have what’s out there figured out — even though it is a moving target. But, to answer your question: yes, all of that is needed.”