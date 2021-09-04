Stay safe during this Labor Day Weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Labor day weekend is one of the busiest weekends on the road. As you prep for the holiday be mindful of distractions and high traffic.

Keeping others and yourself safe as you head to your celebrations is important says Sgt. Justin Baker of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Labor day weekend, that’s like the last part of the summer right and this is when we all want to go out and celebrate and kind of get geared up going into the fall. So, with celebration whether on the lake or it’s going to somebody’s house, wherever you want to go, however you want to celebrate, we want everybody to do it responsibly.”

An estimated 390 people died during the holiday weekend last year. Holding yourself accountable baker says is the best way to keep those numbers down including avoiding speeding, impairment, and distractions behind the wheel.

The department also wants drivers to remember to move over and slow down when seeing emergency vehicles with activated lights.