A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley trial continued its fifth day on July 28 in the 51st District Court in the Tom Green County Courthouse.

State prosecutors called James Lopez and Andrea Landers, two former tenants of residences near Bradley’s apartment, to the stand alongside Shannon neonatal intensive care nurse Deanna Krieg and Abilene DPS forensic chemist Christopher Cisneros.

Krieg described her time caring for Brixton Lee, a different child Harbour had mothered, during his time in Shannon Medical Center following his birth. Krieg stated that Brixton Lee had begun showing symptoms of withdrawal approximately 48 hours after his birth and that nurses sought to take a diaper from the baby to verify this. The nursing staff instructed Harbour and her family to provide the hospital with a soiled diaper when one became available but were not given any despite the presence of one in a nearby waste bin. The diaper would be taken from the bin and identified as Brixton Lee’s, and it would later give a test result that confirmed the baby was suffering from withdrawal.

Lopez and Landers both independently testified that they had not seen Brixlee Lee at all during her two months of life on the property. Both also stated that they had seen Destiny Harbour, Lee’s mother, at the property in increasingly frequent instances around the time of her pregnancy.

Lopez, who was living in a next-door house with his family, said that he filed multiple complaints to his landlady against Bradley and her family around the time of Harbour’s pregnancy due to an increased volume of traffic driving through the nearby alleyway to visit the residence. This uptake in traffic prompted Lopez to rebuild a wooden fenceline that was surrounding his home due to concerns for his and his family’s safety. Lopez would learn about Brixlee Lee’s presence in Bradley’s apartment and the reason for the police’s involvement from Lane Carter, who was just a registered Shannon nurse at the time, on Nov. 8, 2020, the day after the initial incident.

Landers, who was occupying the main house of the shared Webster Avenue property with her husband, said that she and her spouse also filed multiple traffic-related complaints against Bradley and her family roughly around the time of Harbour’s pregnancy. Landers also stated she had, on at least one instance, seen Harbour smoking while pregnant.

Landers told the prosecution that she believed that Harbour’s child was either miscarried or taken from her by Child Protective Services when asked why she never saw the infant. She also said that she learned of Lee’s existence in Bradley’s apartment from police the day after officers arrived on the scene.

Cisneros provided a detailed, step-by-step process for how samples and evidence sent to the Abilene DPS’s crime lab were tested for controlled substances. Among the evidence were multiple used syringes containing unknown residues, Ziploc bags containing crystalline substances and tubes containing unknown substances. Of the approximately 15 items described in Cisneros’ testimony, 11 tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin or amphetamine.

The State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley trial will reconvene on Monday, July 31.