State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.2 Billion in November

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Tuesday, December 3rd said that state sales tax revenue totaled $3.18 billion in November, 6.2 percent more than in November 2018.

“November state sales tax growth was led by collections from the wholesale trade, construction and restaurant sectors, while collections from the oil and gas mining sector declined since last year,” Hegar said. “Texas realized an increase in the state’s sales tax revenue collections from remote sellers and online marketplace providers, pursuant to new collection requirements resulting from the implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Wayfair v. South Dakota, and passage of House Bill 1525 during the 86th Texas Legislature.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in November 2019 was up 4.8 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In November 2019, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $422.3 million, up 4.2 percent from November 2018;

motor fuel taxes — $327.3 million, up 5.1 percent from November 2018;

natural gas production taxes — $119.6 million, down 33.1 percent from November 2018; and

oil production taxes — $344.4 million, down 1.8 percent from November 2018.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.

Courtesy: Texas Comptroller Office

More Stories for you

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, December 4th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on the sheep and goats sales throughout the Concho…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, December 4th

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Birthday Roll Call! Before we tell you the birthdays for Wednesday,…

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Wednesday, December 4th

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Bus Stop Forecast! We have another cool start this…

• Beards United raises nearly $7,000 for worthy causes

SAN ANGELO, TX – The United Way used a fun twist on “No-Shave November” for the first time this year to raise funds f…

• 8th annual Angelo State University Christmas tree lighting

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University held their 8th annual tree lighting ceremony on campus Tuesday, December 3….

• Local organizations hope to see the community give back on “Giving Tuesday”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is becoming known as “Giving Tuesday.” “Giving Tuesday” is…