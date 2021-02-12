State Rep. Drew Darby urges LCRA to expedite lab results for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — State Representative Drew Darby spoke with officials at both TCEQ and LCRA to urge processing samples from San Angelo’s water system as quickly as possible, according to a statement issued by Darby’s office on Friday, February 12, 2021.

“Last night and this morning, I spoke with officials from both the TCEQ and the LCRA. With the winter weather already in San Angelo, and conditions expected to become more severe into the weekend, I encouraged LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson to make every effort to expedite the San Angelo water lab results so that the City of San Angelo can quickly make decisions to help you prepare for the coming temperatures. The City will use the water lab results to make critical decisions on reopening the remaining Do Not Use and Do Not Drink, Cook, or Consume Water areas of the City.”

Darby was assured by officials at LCRA that results could be ready as early as Friday afternoon.

“Both LCRA and TCEQ have assured me that they are working hard to have results back today. In the meantime, please continue to adhere to City guidelines and watch for additional updates. I encourage you to take advantage of the water distribution sites around the city.”

